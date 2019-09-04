Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: Football and wrestling
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Country
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Chicken casserole
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My speed and tackling.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Qualifying for the state wrestling tournament and winning a match.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: No, I just get ready for the game.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Josey Kelley
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to fish and I’ve caught a seven pound bass.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I’d like to run my own business, because I can be my own boss and you can make as much money as you want.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Jennifer Aniston, because she’s a beautiful woman.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My grandpa, because he’s taught me a lot of what I know.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: I like to walk around and hang out with friends.
Q: Nickname?
A: C-diddy, my called me it when I was young and it stuck.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Dallas Cowboys
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Call of Duty Ghost
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Fast and Furious
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Mitchell’s Steakhouse
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My car, because it gives me freedom.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: A clown, because I thought it was cool.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Bora Bora, swim and have fun.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because I am good at it.