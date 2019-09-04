Chanston Moll
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: Football and wrestling

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Country

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Chicken casserole

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My speed and tackling.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Qualifying for the state wrestling tournament and winning a match.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: No, I just get ready for the game.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Josey Kelley

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to fish and I’ve caught a seven pound bass.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I’d like to run my own business, because I can be my own boss and you can make as much money as you want.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Jennifer Aniston, because she’s a beautiful woman.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My grandpa, because he’s taught me a lot of what I know.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: I like to walk around and hang out with friends.

Q: Nickname?

A: C-diddy, my called me it when I was young and it stuck.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Dallas Cowboys

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Call of Duty Ghost

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Fast and Furious

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Mitchell’s Steakhouse

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My car, because it gives me freedom.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: A clown, because I thought it was cool.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Bora Bora, swim and have fun.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because I am good at it.

