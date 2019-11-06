Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Rap
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: I like meatloaf.
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: I’d have to say my speed.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Scoring my first varsity touchdown against Logan Elm during my sophomore year.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Take a nap and listen to music.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: I do.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Working out and playing Fortnite.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I want to go into construction, because I like working outside. I also like to build and fix things.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Sommer Ray, because she is beautiful.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My brother, because I’ve always looked up to him.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Eating the bourbon chicken.
Q: Nickname?
A: Ironman, I used to wear a Jackson Ironman cut-off in practice.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cleveland Browns
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Ed, Edd n’ Eddy
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Fortnite
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Walking Tall
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Raising Canes
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: A little button with a picture of my mom and me. It’s a little thing I can remember her by.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: A spider, and I won most scariest.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Hawaii, to go diving with the sharks.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because it’s easier than the other subjects.