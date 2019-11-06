Alex Fairchild
Alex Fairchild

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Rap

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: I like meatloaf.

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: I’d have to say my speed.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Scoring my first varsity touchdown against Logan Elm during my sophomore year.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Take a nap and listen to music.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: I do.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Working out and playing Fortnite.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I want to go into construction, because I like working outside. I also like to build and fix things.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Sommer Ray, because she is beautiful.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My brother, because I’ve always looked up to him.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Eating the bourbon chicken.

Q: Nickname?

A: Ironman, I used to wear a Jackson Ironman cut-off in practice.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cleveland Browns

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Ed, Edd n’ Eddy

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Fortnite

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Walking Tall

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Raising Canes

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: A little button with a picture of my mom and me. It’s a little thing I can remember her by.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: A spider, and I won most scariest.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Hawaii, to go diving with the sharks.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because it’s easier than the other subjects.

