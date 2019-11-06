Brock Banker
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and I’m also in FFA and yearbook.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Hip-hop and rap

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Mom’s cheesy potatoes

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: I have a good football IQ and can memorize plays easily.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Going undefeated in football as an eighth-grader.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Listen to music and chill with my teammates.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Quintin Lott

Q: Hobbies?

A: Hanging out with friends, throwing football, shooting basketball and playing games.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Computer Science, because technology is continuously growing which means more and more jobs are opening up in the field.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Billie Eilish, because she is a popular music artist and we have the exact same birthday.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My mother, because I have always lived with her so she has taught me the most about life.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Walk around with friends and watch the Miss Pumpkin Show competition.

Q: Nickname?

A: B-rock, from a friend’s parent.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cleveland Browns

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Minecraft

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Us

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: A morph suit, because it looked pretty funny.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: A Caribbean island to chill with a group of friends on the beach.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History, because I enjoy learning about the past.

