Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and I’m also in FFA and yearbook.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Hip-hop and rap
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Mom’s cheesy potatoes
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: I have a good football IQ and can memorize plays easily.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Going undefeated in football as an eighth-grader.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Listen to music and chill with my teammates.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Quintin Lott
Q: Hobbies?
A: Hanging out with friends, throwing football, shooting basketball and playing games.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Computer Science, because technology is continuously growing which means more and more jobs are opening up in the field.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Billie Eilish, because she is a popular music artist and we have the exact same birthday.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My mother, because I have always lived with her so she has taught me the most about life.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Walk around with friends and watch the Miss Pumpkin Show competition.
Q: Nickname?
A: B-rock, from a friend’s parent.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cleveland Browns
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Minecraft
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Us
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: A morph suit, because it looked pretty funny.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: A Caribbean island to chill with a group of friends on the beach.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History, because I enjoy learning about the past.