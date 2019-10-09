Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: I like to listen to rap.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Salmon
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: Has to be my size.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Getting four sacks in one game.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I like to listen to music.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Jeffrey Bolin
Q: Hobbies?
A: Playing xbox and riding dirt bikes.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I want to become a police officer to help create a better society.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Denzel Washington, because he is a great actor and he has high moral standards.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My grandfather, because he was a great man and someone I wanted to be like.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Playing the games.
Q: Nickname?
A: Don’t have one.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Green Bay Packers
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Black Ops 4
Q: Favorite movie?
A: The Blindside
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Buffalo Wild Wings
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: A football signed by Earl Bruce from my grandfather.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: I dressed up as a Power Ranger.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Africa, so I could go on a Safari.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Science, because I somewhat understand it.