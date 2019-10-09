Cory McCall
Buy Now

Cory McCall

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: I like to listen to rap.

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Salmon

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: Has to be my size.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Getting four sacks in one game.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I like to listen to music.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Jeffrey Bolin

Q: Hobbies?

A: {span}Playing xbox and riding dirt bikes. {/span}

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I want to become a police officer to help create a better society.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Denzel Washington, because he is a great actor and he has high moral standards.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My grandfather, because he was a great man and someone I wanted to be like.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Playing the games.

Q: Nickname?

A: Don’t have one.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Green Bay Packers

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Black Ops 4

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Blindside

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Buffalo Wild Wings

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: A football signed by Earl Bruce from my grandfather.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: I dressed up as a Power Ranger.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Africa, so I could go on a Safari.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Science, because I somewhat understand it.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments