Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and basketball.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Eric Church
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Pulled pork
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My combination of speed and stamina.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: My first varsity football game for the nerves and excitement.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Nap and then go do my business.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Alex Fairchild
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to play video games and shoot hoops.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I want to stay involved in sports, so I'd like to go into something like coaching or broadcasting.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Stephen Curry, I relate to him being a small guard and I love the way he plays the game.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents, because I'm around them the most and look up to them for guidance.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Eating the bourbon chicken.
Q: Nickname?
A: None
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Don't have one.
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Teen Titans
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Call of Duty
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Lethal Weapon
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Chick-fil-A
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: The family boat, because boating has always been a big part of my life. I would rather go to the lake than the beach.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Fire-fighter costume, because I won the Pumpkin Show in it when I was little.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Dale Hollow Lake, Tennessee, to go boating everyday with my family, friends and cousins.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, I'm decently good at it.