Jayse Miller

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and basketball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Eric Church

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Pulled pork

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My combination of speed and stamina.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: My first varsity football game for the nerves and excitement. 

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Nap and then go do my business.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Alex Fairchild

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to play video games and shoot hoops.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I want to stay involved in sports, so I'd like to go into something like coaching or broadcasting.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Stephen Curry, I relate to him being a small guard and I love the way he plays the game.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My parents, because I'm around them the most and look up to them for guidance. 

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Eating the bourbon chicken. 

Q: Nickname?

A: None

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Don't have one.

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Teen Titans

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Call of Duty

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Lethal Weapon 

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Chick-fil-A

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: The family boat, because boating has always been a big part of my life. I would rather go to the lake than the beach. 

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Fire-fighter costume, because I won the Pumpkin Show in it when I was little.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Dale Hollow Lake, Tennessee, to go boating everyday with my family, friends and cousins. 

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, I'm decently good at it.

