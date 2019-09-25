Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and basketball.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Chance the Rapper
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Chicken, rice and peppers
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: I am pretty tall for a receiver and I can beat defenders off the ball.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Winning a sectional championship last season in basketball.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I like to say the Lord’s prayer before each game.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Definitely Brock Banker, he’s always making jokes about everyone.
Q: Hobbies?
A: I love to go to the thrift store and yard sales to get bargains. I think buying older clothes, shoes and items is fun and neat.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I want to be a firefighter when I’m older. I enjoy helping people and believe I would be a great firefighter that can help save lives.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Kayne West, without a doubt. He is a genius and has so many great plans for the country’s future.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My dad. I am always watching and learning the different works and trades he does. Whether it’s building cabinets, repairing a car or remodeling our house, he has so much knowledge to show and teach me. I believe this has helped me become the creative and innovative person I am today.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: I love walking around with my friends and playing the basketball games. Eating the fried foods is pretty good, as well.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cleveland Browns
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: SpongeBob Squarepants
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Fortnite
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Step Brothers
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My truck. My dad and I spent so much time together working on it that it holds such a strong sentimental value to me.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: One time I went trick or treating with Brock and I wore a slenderman morph suit and everyone thought it was so crazy.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Hawaii, that way I could spend all my time in the water and on the beach.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Robotics, last year I took a class where we built robots that could move and do actions based on a code we would design.