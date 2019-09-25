Jeffrey Bolin
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and basketball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Chance the Rapper

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Chicken, rice and peppers

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: I am pretty tall for a receiver and I can beat defenders off the ball.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Winning a sectional championship last season in basketball.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I like to say the Lord’s prayer before each game.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Definitely Brock Banker, he’s always making jokes about everyone.

Q: Hobbies?

A: I love to go to the thrift store and yard sales to get bargains. I think buying older clothes, shoes and items is fun and neat.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I want to be a firefighter when I’m older. I enjoy helping people and believe I would be a great firefighter that can help save lives.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Kayne West, without a doubt. He is a genius and has so many great plans for the country’s future.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My dad. I am always watching and learning the different works and trades he does. Whether it’s building cabinets, repairing a car or remodeling our house, he has so much knowledge to show and teach me. I believe this has helped me become the creative and innovative person I am today.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: I love walking around with my friends and playing the basketball games. Eating the fried foods is pretty good, as well.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cleveland Browns

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: SpongeBob Squarepants

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Fortnite

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Step Brothers

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My truck. My dad and I spent so much time together working on it that it holds such a strong sentimental value to me.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: One time I went trick or treating with Brock and I wore a slenderman morph suit and everyone thought it was so crazy.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Hawaii, that way I could spend all my time in the water and on the beach.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Robotics, last year I took a class where we built robots that could move and do actions based on a code we would design.

