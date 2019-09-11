Jesse Connell
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: Football and basketball

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Zac Brown

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Biscuits and gravy

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: Being physical and using my athletic ability.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Earning a full-ride scholarship in football.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Taking a power nap.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Jeff Bolin

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to go arrowhead hunting and one time I found five in one day.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I want to become a firefighter, because it’s an active job and also being able to help save people’s lives.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Adam Sandler, because I love all of his movies.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My mom, because she has spent her whole life taking care of my siblings and I even through the hard times.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Walking around and hanging out with friends.

Q: Nickname?

A: White Lightning, which is my favorite song.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: New England Patriots

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Tom and Jerry

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Call of Duty Black Ops III

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Patriot

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Japanese Steakhouse

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My grandpa’s gun that has been passed down through generations.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: I dressed as a zombie, because I looked like I was in the Walking Dead.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Not sure

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History through film, because it’s entertaining and educational at the same time.

