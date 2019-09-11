Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: Football and basketball
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Zac Brown
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Biscuits and gravy
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: Being physical and using my athletic ability.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Earning a full-ride scholarship in football.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Taking a power nap.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Jeff Bolin
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to go arrowhead hunting and one time I found five in one day.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I want to become a firefighter, because it’s an active job and also being able to help save people’s lives.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Adam Sandler, because I love all of his movies.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My mom, because she has spent her whole life taking care of my siblings and I even through the hard times.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Walking around and hanging out with friends.
Q: Nickname?
A: White Lightning, which is my favorite song.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: New England Patriots
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Tom and Jerry
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Call of Duty Black Ops III
Q: Favorite movie?
A: The Patriot
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Japanese Steakhouse
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My grandpa’s gun that has been passed down through generations.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: I dressed as a zombie, because I looked like I was in the Walking Dead.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Not sure
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History through film, because it’s entertaining and educational at the same time.