Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and baseball.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Chris Brown
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Stromboli
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My speed.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: I had a walk-off hit.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Sing before a game.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Alex Fairchild
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to fish, and the biggest fish I’ve ever caught was a 16-inch catfish.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Engineering, because it is something I would enjoy doing.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Scarlett Johansson, because she is a beautiful actress.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My older brother Sean, because of his work ethic.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Eating the different kinds of food.
Q: Nickname?
A: Bugsy, because of my eyes.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cincinnati Bengals
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Courage the Cowardly Dog
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Madden
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Star Wars
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Pizza Cottage
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My xbox, because I like to play sports video games.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: I dressed up as a creepy old man, because it was funny.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: I’d like to travel to Fiji to chill on the beaches.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Gym, because I can be competitive and play sports.