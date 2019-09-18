Jordan Meade
Buy Now

Jordan Meade

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and baseball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Chris Brown

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Stromboli

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My speed.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: I had a walk-off hit.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Sing before a game.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Alex Fairchild

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to fish, and the biggest fish I’ve ever caught was a 16-inch catfish.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Engineering, because it is something I would enjoy doing.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Scarlett Johansson, because she is a beautiful actress.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My older brother Sean, because of his work ethic.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Eating the different kinds of food.

Q: Nickname?

A: Bugsy, because of my eyes.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cincinnati Bengals

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Courage the Cowardly Dog

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Madden

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Star Wars

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Pizza Cottage

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My xbox, because I like to play sports video games.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: I dressed up as a creepy old man, because it was funny.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: I’d like to travel to Fiji to chill on the beaches.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Gym, because I can be competitive and play sports.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments