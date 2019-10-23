Peyton Madison
Buy Now

Peyton Madison

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football, basketball and baseball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Country

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Homemade White Castle

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My speed and elusiveness.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: First-team all-league and district and second-team All-Ohio. My favorite memory is leaving for the playoff game and seeing so many people with signs for the team.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I take a nap and listen to music.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Bobby Pieratt

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to play golf. My biggest accomplishment is shooting a 67 on the front nine, because I have only gone golfing a few times and I have gotten a lot better.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Physical Therapy, because I’ve always been interested in the medical field.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Scarlett Johansson, because she’s beautiful.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My parents, because they have shown me how to be a respectful young person in today’s world.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: I like eating the bourbon chicken.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cleveland Browns

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Call of Duty

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Sandlot

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Hibachi Express

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My phone, because if it breaks I don’t get a new one.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: One year I dressed up as a vampire and had a bunch of makeup on.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: The Bahamas, because the water is beautiful and super clear.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because I’m pretty good at it.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments