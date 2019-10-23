Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football, basketball and baseball.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Country
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Homemade White Castle
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My speed and elusiveness.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: First-team all-league and district and second-team All-Ohio. My favorite memory is leaving for the playoff game and seeing so many people with signs for the team.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I take a nap and listen to music.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Bobby Pieratt
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to play golf. My biggest accomplishment is shooting a 67 on the front nine, because I have only gone golfing a few times and I have gotten a lot better.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Physical Therapy, because I’ve always been interested in the medical field.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Scarlett Johansson, because she’s beautiful.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents, because they have shown me how to be a respectful young person in today’s world.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: I like eating the bourbon chicken.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cleveland Browns
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Call of Duty
Q: Favorite movie?
A: The Sandlot
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Hibachi Express
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My phone, because if it breaks I don’t get a new one.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: One year I dressed up as a vampire and had a bunch of makeup on.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: The Bahamas, because the water is beautiful and super clear.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because I’m pretty good at it.