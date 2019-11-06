Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Trace Atkins/Country
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Deer Backstraps
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My size.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Hitting a grand slam against Fairfield Union in eighth-grade.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Not really.
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to hunt, fish and go scuba diving. When I was 12 years old, I shot and killed a large doe at 100 yards with a 20-gauge shotgun.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I’d like to become a gunsmith or a professional hunting guide out west. I love the outdoors and the mechanics behind sporting tools, such as rifles, bows, etc.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Carroll Shelby, even though he passed away a while back. I would have loved to go back and meet the man who is responsible for the entire muscle car era of the 1960s and 1970s.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: I enjoy seeing friends that I haven’t seen in awhile.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Green Bay Packers
Q: Favorite movie?
A: American Sniper
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Eating at home.
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My Bible, because there is so much to learn from and so much to be taught if you’re willing to listen and learn.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: I was the headless horseman.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: I’d like to go somewhere in the Rocky Mountains or Alaska to go hunt large game and maybe fish the lakes and streams.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History