Rhett West
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Trace Atkins/Country

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Deer Backstraps

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My size.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Hitting a grand slam against Fairfield Union in eighth-grade.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Not really.

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to hunt, fish and go scuba diving. When I was 12 years old, I shot and killed a large doe at 100 yards with a 20-gauge shotgun.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I’d like to become a gunsmith or a professional hunting guide out west. I love the outdoors and the mechanics behind sporting tools, such as rifles, bows, etc.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Carroll Shelby, even though he passed away a while back. I would have loved to go back and meet the man who is responsible for the entire muscle car era of the 1960s and 1970s.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: I enjoy seeing friends that I haven’t seen in awhile.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Green Bay Packers

Q: Favorite movie?

A: American Sniper

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Eating at home.

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My Bible, because there is so much to learn from and so much to be taught if you’re willing to listen and learn.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: I was the headless horseman.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: I’d like to go somewhere in the Rocky Mountains or Alaska to go hunt large game and maybe fish the lakes and streams.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History

