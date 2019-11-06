Seth Hoffman
Buy Now

Seth Hoffman

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football, wrestle and I’m also in FFA.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Jason Aldean

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Steak and baked potato.

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My speed with my first step and also my mental approach.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Making the playoffs last season.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I say a prayer.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Dalton Carroll

Q: Hobbies?

A: I have a herd of 55 head of cattle that I take care of.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I want to farm after I graduate. I grew up on our family farm and plan to take it over after high school.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Jason Aldean, because he’s my favorite country music artist.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My Grandpa Hoffman, because he taught me a lot about farming when I was younger and we did a lot of things together.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: I don’t go.

Q: Nickname?

A: Sethy

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cincinnati Bengals

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Looney Tunes

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Don’t have one.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Ted

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My truck, because my dad bought it for me about a year before he passed away and I could never bring myself to sell it.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Jason from Friday the 13th, including having fake blood that sprayed through my mask.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Nashville, to stay in a cabin and go see a concert.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History, because I like to learn about the past.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments