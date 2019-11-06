Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football, wrestle and I’m also in FFA.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Jason Aldean
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Steak and baked potato.
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My speed with my first step and also my mental approach.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Making the playoffs last season.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I say a prayer.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Dalton Carroll
Q: Hobbies?
A: I have a herd of 55 head of cattle that I take care of.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I want to farm after I graduate. I grew up on our family farm and plan to take it over after high school.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Jason Aldean, because he’s my favorite country music artist.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My Grandpa Hoffman, because he taught me a lot about farming when I was younger and we did a lot of things together.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: I don’t go.
Q: Nickname?
A: Sethy
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cincinnati Bengals
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Looney Tunes
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Don’t have one.
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Ted
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My truck, because my dad bought it for me about a year before he passed away and I could never bring myself to sell it.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Jason from Friday the 13th, including having fake blood that sprayed through my mask.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Nashville, to stay in a cabin and go see a concert.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History, because I like to learn about the past.