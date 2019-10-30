Anthony Fauver
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football, and I’m in Jazz Band, Mock Trial, Battle of the Books and National Honor Society.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Classic rock

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Chicken Alfredo

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: I’m one of our quicker lineman.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Hitting my thumb on the victory bell and having a purple thumb for the next week.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I just try to stay calm and collect my thoughts.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Cade Burton

Q: Hobbies?

A: I play guitar at Studio One.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I want to be a teacher, because I like the idea of spreading knowledge to the world.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: I would like to meet Rick Moranis, to convince him to return to the film industry for the sequel to the best movie of all-time, Spaceballs.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My grandpa, Donald Benner. He taught me to give all I can to helping others.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Walking around with my friends.

Q: Nickname?

A: Big Fauv, there were three Fauvers in high school and I was the biggest.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cleveland Browns

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Regular Show

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Spaceballs

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Spaghetti Warehouse

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: A guitar that my grandpa bought for me shortly before he passed away, because it reminds me of him whenever I play it.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: The Grim Reaper, because the mask had a pump that oozed fake blood on the inside of the mask.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Just about any major city in Europe to visit famous landmarks there.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because there is generally one straight-forward path to an answer.

