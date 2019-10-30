Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football, and I’m in Jazz Band, Mock Trial, Battle of the Books and National Honor Society.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Classic rock
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Chicken Alfredo
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: I’m one of our quicker lineman.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Hitting my thumb on the victory bell and having a purple thumb for the next week.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I just try to stay calm and collect my thoughts.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Cade Burton
Q: Hobbies?
A: I play guitar at Studio One.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I want to be a teacher, because I like the idea of spreading knowledge to the world.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: I would like to meet Rick Moranis, to convince him to return to the film industry for the sequel to the best movie of all-time, Spaceballs.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My grandpa, Donald Benner. He taught me to give all I can to helping others.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Walking around with my friends.
Q: Nickname?
A: Big Fauv, there were three Fauvers in high school and I was the biggest.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cleveland Browns
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Regular Show
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Spaceballs
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Spaghetti Warehouse
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: A guitar that my grandpa bought for me shortly before he passed away, because it reminds me of him whenever I play it.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: The Grim Reaper, because the mask had a pump that oozed fake blood on the inside of the mask.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Just about any major city in Europe to visit famous landmarks there.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because there is generally one straight-forward path to an answer.