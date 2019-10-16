Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I’m in show choir and play football.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Rap, country and hard rock.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Don’t have one.
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My size, footwork and knowledge.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Just being out playing football with my friends on Friday night.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I have my headphones on with Five Finger Death Punch playing.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Cade Burton
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to fish, and I caught a four-pound large mouth from a small pond.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Electrician or go into the military.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Baker Mayfield, because he’s a dawg.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: Steve Meadows and Tom Strawser, because they both taught me everything I know about football.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Chill with the boys.
Q: Nickname?
A: Benson, my last name
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cleveland Browns
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: The Wiggles
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Fast and Furious
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Don’t have one.
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: A picture of my grandma and grandpa (Chuck and Rosa Mims). It’s the last picture of them.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: I’d like to go to Texas and fish.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Science and History, because I’m good at those two subjects.