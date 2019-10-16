Austin Benson
Austin Benson

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I’m in show choir and play football.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Rap, country and hard rock.

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Don’t have one.

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My size, footwork and knowledge.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Just being out playing football with my friends on Friday night.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I have my headphones on with Five Finger Death Punch playing.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Cade Burton

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to fish, and I caught a four-pound large mouth from a small pond.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Electrician or go into the military.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Baker Mayfield, because he’s a dawg.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: Steve Meadows and Tom Strawser, because they both taught me everything I know about football.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Chill with the boys.

Q: Nickname?

A: Benson, my last name

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cleveland Browns

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: The Wiggles

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Fast and Furious

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Don’t have one.

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: A picture of my grandma and grandpa (Chuck and Rosa Mims). It’s the last picture of them.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: I’d like to go to Texas and fish.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Science and History, because I’m good at those two subjects.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

