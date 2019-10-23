Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and baseball.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: I listen to mostly rock and rap.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: My mom’s bacon macaroni and cheese.
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My toughness, both mentally and physically, and my strength are some of my major attributes.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Being part of the Final Four baseball team we had during my sophomore year. It’s something I’ll never forget.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Listen to music and keep to myself.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Jacob Bard and Michael Clark
Q: Hobbies?
A: Collecting shoes and baseball cards.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Accounting, because who doesn’t like money.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Ezekiel Elliott, because I could ask him how he got his jersey to stay cropped while playing.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents, because they are getting me ready for the next steps past high school.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Hanging out with the boys and walking around.
Q: Nickname?
A: Graham, one of my buddies said it and it just stuck.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Denver Broncos
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Rocket League
Q: Favorite movie?
A: The Sandlot
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Mackenzie River
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My grandpa gave me his harmonica. It’s fun to play with it and something he once had fun playing with.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Jim Tressel, and I got the best candy ever.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Hawaii, to eat a lot of coconuts.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because it makes me laugh at how complicated it gets.