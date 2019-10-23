Cade Burton
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and baseball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: I listen to mostly rock and rap.

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: My mom’s bacon macaroni and cheese.

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My toughness, both mentally and physically, and my strength are some of my major attributes.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Being part of the Final Four baseball team we had during my sophomore year. It’s something I’ll never forget.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Listen to music and keep to myself.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Jacob Bard and Michael Clark

Q: Hobbies?

A: Collecting shoes and baseball cards.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Accounting, because who doesn’t like money.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Ezekiel Elliott, because I could ask him how he got his jersey to stay cropped while playing.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My parents, because they are getting me ready for the next steps past high school.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Hanging out with the boys and walking around.

Q: Nickname?

A: Graham, one of my buddies said it and it just stuck.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Denver Broncos

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Rocket League

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Sandlot

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Mackenzie River

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My grandpa gave me his harmonica. It’s fun to play with it and something he once had fun playing with.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Jim Tressel, and I got the best candy ever.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Hawaii, to eat a lot of coconuts.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because it makes me laugh at how complicated it gets.

