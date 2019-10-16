Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Country music
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Steak and cheesy potato casserole
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My mental approach.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Played a game with a torn ACL. Proud of my mental toughness.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I sit quietly.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Thomas Pack
Q: Hobbies?
A: Hunting, fishing and restoring my truck
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Possibly a trade. Not sure yet.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Joe Thuney, plays for the New England Patriots. I’d like to talk to him about his Super Bowl career.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My dad, because he has always been there for me and gives me good advice.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Hanging out with my friends and eating food.
Q: Nickname?
A: Chuck, short for Charles
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Oregon
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Oakland, soon to be Las Vegas, Raiders
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: SpongeBob SquarePants
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Madden
Q: Favorite movie?
A: The Patriot
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Outback or Texas Roadhouse
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My grandfather’s compound bow. It’s my favorite, because he hunted with it.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Hound dog suit. I insisted on wearing it to the grocery store all the time and to preschool.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Montana, because of the hunting, nature and beautiful scenery.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History, learning about the frontier, the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and World Wars era.