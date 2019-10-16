Charles Schall
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Country music

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Steak and cheesy potato casserole

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My mental approach.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Played a game with a torn ACL. Proud of my mental toughness.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I sit quietly.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Thomas Pack

Q: Hobbies?

A: Hunting, fishing and restoring my truck

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Possibly a trade. Not sure yet.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Joe Thuney, plays for the New England Patriots. I’d like to talk to him about his Super Bowl career.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My dad, because he has always been there for me and gives me good advice.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Hanging out with my friends and eating food.

Q: Nickname?

A: Chuck, short for Charles

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Oregon

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Oakland, soon to be Las Vegas, Raiders

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: SpongeBob SquarePants

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Madden

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Patriot

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Outback or Texas Roadhouse

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My grandfather’s compound bow. It’s my favorite, because he hunted with it.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Hound dog suit. I insisted on wearing it to the grocery store all the time and to preschool.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Montana, because of the hunting, nature and beautiful scenery.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History, learning about the frontier, the Revolutionary War, the Civil War and World Wars era.

