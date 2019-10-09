Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and I’m in BPA.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Vocaloid and Anime
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Don’t have one that stands out.
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My size and mental approach.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: I recovered a fumble at one of our away games last year.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I stretch and relax by listening to music.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: I do.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Gaming, my favorite achievement is when I finally got done after three weeks of building a mansion in Minecraft.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Game design/artist, because I love art and I want to tell my stories in an artistic setting.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: The head artist of several game designing companies, to learn more about the industry.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: Coach Katris, he’s always had my back and tries to help you when you make a mistake in a game and compliments you when you do something well.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Hanging out with friends, eating the food, playing games; I enjoy doing all of those things.
Q: Nickname?
A: Pack Attack
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Not sure
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Courage the Cowardly Dog
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Way too many good games to pick one.
Q: Favorite movie?
A: The Hangover series
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Panda Express
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: Everything about life and everyone I’ve ever met.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Swamp werewolf and a zombie.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Japan, because I love the culture there.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Interactive Digital Arts