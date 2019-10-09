Thomas Pack
Thomas Pack

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and I’m in BPA.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Vocaloid and Anime

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Don’t have one that stands out.

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My size and mental approach.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: I recovered a fumble at one of our away games last year.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I stretch and relax by listening to music.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: I do.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Gaming, my favorite achievement is when I finally got done after three weeks of building a mansion in Minecraft.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Game design/artist, because I love art and I want to tell my stories in an artistic setting.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: The head artist of several game designing companies, to learn more about the industry.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: Coach Katris, he’s always had my back and tries to help you when you make a mistake in a game and compliments you when you do something well.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Hanging out with friends, eating the food, playing games; I enjoy doing all of those things.

Q: Nickname?

A: Pack Attack

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Not sure

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Courage the Cowardly Dog

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Way too many good games to pick one.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Hangover series

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Panda Express

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: Everything about life and everyone I’ve ever met.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Swamp werewolf and a zombie.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Japan, because I love the culture there.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Interactive Digital Arts

sports@circlevilleherald.com

