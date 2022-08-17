Sharp from Circleville High School has two Varsity Letters and was an Honorable Mention All-MSL as a junior. She is also an active member in Kay Club at CHS.

Trending Recipe Videos


Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments