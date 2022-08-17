featured Senior Spotlight: Lexy Sharp By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Aug 17, 2022 Aug 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Lexy Sharp Submitted Photo Lexy Sharp taking a swing. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sharp from Circleville High School has two Varsity Letters and was an Honorable Mention All-MSL as a junior. She is also an active member in Kay Club at CHS.Her favorite subject is Yearbook, her favorite place to eat is Chick-FIL-A, and her favorite movie is Grease.Sharp’s favorite thing about golf is the friendships she has built along the way.After her team plays on August 17, their next match will be August 24 at home against Logan Elm. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lexy Sharp Circleville High School Varsity Letter Junior Msl Honorable Mention Movie Kay Club Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes