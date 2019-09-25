Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: I like a little bit of everything.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Macaroni and cheese
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My size.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Being a varsity letterman.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I like to listen to music and get focused on the game.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Luke Linton
Q: Hobbies?
A: Playing football.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Nursing, because I enjoy helping people.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: The Rock, because he’s very motivational.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My mom, because she’s always been there.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Riding some of the rides and walking around.
Q: Nickname?
A: Boerner, because I guess it’s easier for them to say.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cincinnati Bengals
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: SpongeBob Squarepants
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Call of Duty
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Lilo and Stitch
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: I’d like to travel to North Carolina and swim in the ocean.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because it’s easy for me.