Anthony Boerner
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: I like a little bit of everything.

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Macaroni and cheese

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My size.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Being a varsity letterman.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I like to listen to music and get focused on the game.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Luke Linton

Q: Hobbies?

A: Playing football.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Nursing, because I enjoy helping people.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: The Rock, because he’s very motivational.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My mom, because she’s always been there.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Riding some of the rides and walking around.

Q: Nickname?

A: Boerner, because I guess it’s easier for them to say.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cincinnati Bengals

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: SpongeBob Squarepants

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Call of Duty

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Lilo and Stitch

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: I’d like to travel to North Carolina and swim in the ocean.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because it’s easy for me.

