Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and run track.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Rap
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Sloppy Joes
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: Being strong and having good hands.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Going undefeated in pee-wee football and starting on varsity since my sophomore season.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I listen to music.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Matt Dyer
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to ride dirt bikes, four-wheelers and hang out with friends.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Athletic trainer, because I love sports.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Odell Beckham Jr., because he’s my favorite NFL player.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My Grandma Barb, when I feel like giving up I think about her and it pushes me.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Walking around with friends.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Don’t have one.
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Fortnite
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Creed
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Texas Roadhouse
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: All of my trophies and medals from when I was younger. It reminds me of how far I’ve come in life.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Probably Batman, because he was my favorite super hero growing up.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Bahamas, I’d like to meet new people and make memories.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: English, it’s an easier subject for me.