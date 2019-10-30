Chase Hoffman
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and run track.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Rap

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Sloppy Joes

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: Being strong and having good hands.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Going undefeated in pee-wee football and starting on varsity since my sophomore season.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I listen to music.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Matt Dyer

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to ride dirt bikes, four-wheelers and hang out with friends.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Athletic trainer, because I love sports.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Odell Beckham Jr., because he’s my favorite NFL player.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My Grandma Barb, when I feel like giving up I think about her and it pushes me.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Walking around with friends.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Don’t have one.

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Fortnite

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Creed

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Texas Roadhouse

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: All of my trophies and medals from when I was younger. It reminds me of how far I’ve come in life.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Probably Batman, because he was my favorite super hero growing up.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Bahamas, I’d like to meet new people and make memories.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: English, it’s an easier subject for me.

