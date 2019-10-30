Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and run track.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Dababy
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Meatloaf
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My speed and agility.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Beating Circleville last season in the Backyard Brawl.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Just get ready to play.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Chase Hoffman
Q: Hobbies?
A: I play sports.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Law enforcement, because I like doing the right thing.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Odell Beckham Jr., my favorite football player.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: Parents, because they’ve raised me to know how to act and to be a good kid.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Hanging out with my girlfriend.
Q: Nickname?
A: Hollywood, my hair and sunglasses gave me the name.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Seattle Seahawks
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Madden
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Grownups
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Power Ranger, I felt like I had super powers.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Italy, to see the sights and eat the good food.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: English, I love to write.