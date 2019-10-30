Donte Dryden
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and run track.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Dababy

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Meatloaf

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My speed and agility.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Beating Circleville last season in the Backyard Brawl.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Just get ready to play.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Chase Hoffman

Q: Hobbies?

A: I play sports.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Law enforcement, because I like doing the right thing.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Odell Beckham Jr., my favorite football player.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: Parents, because they’ve raised me to know how to act and to be a good kid.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Hanging out with my girlfriend.

Q: Nickname?

A: Hollywood, my hair and sunglasses gave me the name.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Seattle Seahawks

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Madden

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Grownups

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Power Ranger, I felt like I had super powers.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Italy, to see the sights and eat the good food.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: English, I love to write.

