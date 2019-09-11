Evan Valentine
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and I’m also a member of Key Club and the National Honor Society.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Zac Brown band

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Steak and mashed potatoes

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My size, and the way I approach every game with a winning mentality.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Winning the Backyard Brawl last year. Breaking our football team’s all-time hang clean record in lifting and being first-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division last season.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I like to listen to music.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Ryan Miller

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to go kayaking.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I want to be an Athletic Director at a college, so I can continued to be involved in sports.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: J.J. Watt, because he is my favorite pro football player, and he is a really good role model.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My Grandpa Summers, because he has shown and taught me a lot about life, and he has always been there for me.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Walk around with my friends and eat food.

Q: Nickname?

A: Big EV, people started to call me that in middle school and it has stuck ever since.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cleveland Browns

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Phineas and Ferb

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Red Dead Redemption 2

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Avengers Endgame

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My Tackling Cancer jersey from my sophomore year. It means a lot to me, because I wore it to honor my Grandpa Valentine, who passed away from cancer.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: A Jedi from Star Wars, because I loved Star Wars growing up.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: I would like to go to Italy and explore Rome.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History, because I like to learn about our past.

