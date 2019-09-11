Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and I’m also a member of Key Club and the National Honor Society.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Zac Brown band
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Steak and mashed potatoes
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My size, and the way I approach every game with a winning mentality.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Winning the Backyard Brawl last year. Breaking our football team’s all-time hang clean record in lifting and being first-team Mid-State League Buckeye Division last season.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I like to listen to music.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Ryan Miller
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to go kayaking.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I want to be an Athletic Director at a college, so I can continued to be involved in sports.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: J.J. Watt, because he is my favorite pro football player, and he is a really good role model.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My Grandpa Summers, because he has shown and taught me a lot about life, and he has always been there for me.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Walk around with my friends and eat food.
Q: Nickname?
A: Big EV, people started to call me that in middle school and it has stuck ever since.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cleveland Browns
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Phineas and Ferb
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Red Dead Redemption 2
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Avengers Endgame
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My Tackling Cancer jersey from my sophomore year. It means a lot to me, because I wore it to honor my Grandpa Valentine, who passed away from cancer.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: A Jedi from Star Wars, because I loved Star Wars growing up.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: I would like to go to Italy and explore Rome.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History, because I like to learn about our past.