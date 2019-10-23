Gavin Ewing
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I run cross country and track and kick on the football team. I’m also a member of FFA, FCA, Key Club and Student Union.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: I enjoy country music.

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: My mom’s homemade macaroni and cheese.

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My commitment and dedication to learning the game.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Beating Circleville in soccer for the first time.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Just get ready to play.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Jared Harrington

Q: Hobbies?

A: Playing sports.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I do not know at this time.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Bo Jackson, because what he accomplished inspires me.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My parents, because they have influenced me to become the person I am today.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Hanging out with friends and eating.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Chicago Bears

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: SpongeBob Squarepants

Q: Favorite video game?

A: NBA 2K

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Remember the Titans

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Mongolian BBQ

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: A bullet shell that I received from my grandpa’s funeral, because it reminds me of him.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Spiderman, because I loved super heroes growing up.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Europe, to soak in all the history and see all the landmarks.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because I naturally excel in it.

