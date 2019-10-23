Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I run cross country and track and kick on the football team. I’m also a member of FFA, FCA, Key Club and Student Union.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: I enjoy country music.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: My mom’s homemade macaroni and cheese.
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My commitment and dedication to learning the game.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Beating Circleville in soccer for the first time.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Just get ready to play.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Jared Harrington
Q: Hobbies?
A: Playing sports.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I do not know at this time.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Bo Jackson, because what he accomplished inspires me.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents, because they have influenced me to become the person I am today.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Hanging out with friends and eating.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Chicago Bears
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: SpongeBob Squarepants
Q: Favorite video game?
A: NBA 2K
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Remember the Titans
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Mongolian BBQ
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: A bullet shell that I received from my grandpa’s funeral, because it reminds me of him.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Spiderman, because I loved super heroes growing up.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Europe, to soak in all the history and see all the landmarks.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because I naturally excel in it.