Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football, basketball and baseball.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Led Zeppelin
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Salmon and asparagus
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My size probably.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Going to the Convo.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I listen to classic rock on Apple Music.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Ryan Miller
Q: Hobbies?
A: Fishing, I caught an eight-pound walleye at Lake Erie.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Heating and cooling or electrician, because I like working with my hands.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Michael Jordan, because he was better than LeBron James.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents, they’ve helped me with sports.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Hang out in grandpa’s apartment.
Q: Nickname?
A: J-Rod, my friends just started calling me that.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Denver Broncos
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Red Dead Redemption
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Stepbrothers
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My Bible, it was a gift to me when I was younger.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Batman, he was my favorite superhero.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Lake Cumberland and tube the whole time.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because I’m good at it.