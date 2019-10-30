Jared Harrington
Buy Now

Jared Harrington

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football, basketball and baseball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Led Zeppelin

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Salmon and asparagus

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My size probably.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Going to the Convo.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I listen to classic rock on Apple Music.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Ryan Miller

Q: Hobbies?

A: Fishing, I caught an eight-pound walleye at Lake Erie.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Heating and cooling or electrician, because I like working with my hands.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Michael Jordan, because he was better than LeBron James.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My parents, they’ve helped me with sports.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Hang out in grandpa’s apartment.

Q: Nickname?

A: J-Rod, my friends just started calling me that.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Denver Broncos

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Red Dead Redemption

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Stepbrothers

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My Bible, it was a gift to me when I was younger.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Batman, he was my favorite superhero.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Lake Cumberland and tube the whole time.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because I’m good at it.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments