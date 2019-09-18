Luke Linton
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football, tennis and wrestle. I am also a member of FFA and FCA.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: REO Speedwagon

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Fettucine Alfredo

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: As a tight end, my strengths would have to be my height and size.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Winning the league championship last season in wrestling.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Relax and run through my job.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Christian Algoe

Q: Hobbies?

A: Rock climbing, playing sports with friends and hiking.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I would like to go into the Ministry, to help people and to spread the word of God. It truly makes me happy to tell people the truth.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: President Trump, because I would like to hear a piece of his mind.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My mother. She is a stay at home mom and she does everything for me

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Hanging out with my friends.

Q: Nickname?

A: Jerry, and all my brothers were called it.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Not a fan of the NFL.

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Tom and Jerry

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Madden

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Braveheart

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Cracker Barrel

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: American flag suit, because I can show off my patriotism.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Have never dressed up for Halloween.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Germany, to ride a dirt bike through the countryside and experience all of the history.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History, because America has such an incredible past.

