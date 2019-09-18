Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football, tennis and wrestle. I am also a member of FFA and FCA.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: REO Speedwagon
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Fettucine Alfredo
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: As a tight end, my strengths would have to be my height and size.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Winning the league championship last season in wrestling.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Relax and run through my job.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Christian Algoe
Q: Hobbies?
A: Rock climbing, playing sports with friends and hiking.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I would like to go into the Ministry, to help people and to spread the word of God. It truly makes me happy to tell people the truth.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: President Trump, because I would like to hear a piece of his mind.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My mother. She is a stay at home mom and she does everything for me
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Hanging out with my friends.
Q: Nickname?
A: Jerry, and all my brothers were called it.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Not a fan of the NFL.
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Tom and Jerry
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Madden
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Braveheart
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Cracker Barrel
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: American flag suit, because I can show off my patriotism.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Have never dressed up for Halloween.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Germany, to ride a dirt bike through the countryside and experience all of the history.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History, because America has such an incredible past.