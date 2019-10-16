Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and basketball.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Polo G., rap
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Spaghetti
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My speed, elusiveness and hands.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Winning the Mid-State League Buckeye Division in basketball.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I sleep and also listen to music.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: I do.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Playing basketball and hanging out with my friends.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I’d like to become a firefighter or teacher, because I want to help people.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Russell Westbrook, because he is my idol.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My dad, because he taught me everything.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Walking around and hanging out with my friends.
Q: Nickname?
A: Clay2Shifty, the name speaks for itself.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Pittsburgh Steelers
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Zoey 101
Q: Favorite video game?
A: 2K
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Longest Yard
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Panda Express
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: Necklace with my grandpa’s ashes. It makes me feel like he is with me.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Army Man. I had sweet play guns.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Bahamas, I would like to sun tan there.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: English, because everybody can have a different answer.