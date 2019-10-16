Clayton Knox
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and basketball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Polo G., rap

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Spaghetti

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My speed, elusiveness and hands.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Winning the Mid-State League Buckeye Division in basketball.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I sleep and also listen to music.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: I do.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Playing basketball and hanging out with my friends.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I’d like to become a firefighter or teacher, because I want to help people.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Russell Westbrook, because he is my idol.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My dad, because he taught me everything.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Walking around and hanging out with my friends.

Q: Nickname?

A: Clay2Shifty, the name speaks for itself.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Pittsburgh Steelers

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Zoey 101

Q: Favorite video game?

A: 2K

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Longest Yard

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Panda Express

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: Necklace with my grandpa’s ashes. It makes me feel like he is with me.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Army Man. I had sweet play guns.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Bahamas, I would like to sun tan there.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: English, because everybody can have a different answer.

