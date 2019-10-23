Dale Hubbard
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and run track.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Rap

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Macaroni and cheese or chicken alfredo

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My combination of speed and agility.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: I made it to the state track meet last season.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I just get ready to play.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: I do.

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to play video games.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Pre-med, sports doctor or pediatrician

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: LeBron James, because he is my idol.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My mom, because she has shown me that there are hardships in your life and you can persevere through them.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Hanging out with friends and eating the different kinds of food.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Pittsburgh Steelers

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: 2K

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Straight Outta Compton

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Olive Garden

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: Not a possession, but it would have to be my parents for showing me a lot in life.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Power Ranger, because it was cool.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: The Bermuda Triangle and Figi

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Lunch, because I get to hang out with my friends.

