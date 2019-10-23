Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and run track.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Rap
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Macaroni and cheese or chicken alfredo
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My combination of speed and agility.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: I made it to the state track meet last season.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I just get ready to play.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: I do.
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to play video games.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Pre-med, sports doctor or pediatrician
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: LeBron James, because he is my idol.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My mom, because she has shown me that there are hardships in your life and you can persevere through them.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Hanging out with friends and eating the different kinds of food.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Pittsburgh Steelers
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: 2K
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Straight Outta Compton
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Olive Garden
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: Not a possession, but it would have to be my parents for showing me a lot in life.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Power Ranger, because it was cool.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: The Bermuda Triangle and Figi
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Lunch, because I get to hang out with my friends.