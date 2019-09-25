Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football, baseball and I’m a member of FFA and the National Honors Society.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Florida Georgia Line or Luke Combs
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: Probably my size and strength.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Winning the league last year and being part of a defense that allowed just 54 points all season.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I like to listen to music and prepare for the game.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Riely Weiss
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to hunt with my grandpa and I also like working on trucks or really anything with an engine.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Firefighter, because I like to help people and like being part of a team.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My dad, because he has taught me so much about everything, and he is always pushing me to be the best that I can be.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: I like walking around with my friends.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cleveland Browns
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Top Gun
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My truck that my grandparents bought for me when I was 13. My dad and I restored it together and I have a lot of memories working on it and have made a lot of good memories in it.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Hawaii, I’ve always wanted to go there and just hang out on the beach.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Ag, I love being part of the FFA program and learning new things about agriculture.