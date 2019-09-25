Gage Weiler
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football, baseball and I’m a member of FFA and the National Honors Society.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Florida Georgia Line or Luke Combs

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: Probably my size and strength.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Winning the league last year and being part of a defense that allowed just 54 points all season.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I like to listen to music and prepare for the game.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Riely Weiss

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to hunt with my grandpa and I also like working on trucks or really anything with an engine.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Firefighter, because I like to help people and like being part of a team.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My dad, because he has taught me so much about everything, and he is always pushing me to be the best that I can be.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: I like walking around with my friends.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cleveland Browns

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Top Gun

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My truck that my grandparents bought for me when I was 13. My dad and I restored it together and I have a lot of memories working on it and have made a lot of good memories in it.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Hawaii, I’ve always wanted to go there and just hang out on the beach.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Ag, I love being part of the FFA program and learning new things about agriculture.

