Josiah Roese
Josiah Roese

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and I’m in Ag/Future Farmers of America.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Granger Smith/Country

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Stuffed chicken

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My speed.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I just get ready to play the game.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Becoming a heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician, because I like a different challenge every single day.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Donald Trump, because he is a great President.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My father, my uncles and my older cousins, because they have told me and taught me things that I will use for my whole life.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cleveland Browns

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Anywhere, but Ohio.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Ag, because it has a lot of hands on stuff.

