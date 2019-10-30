Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and I’m in Ag/Future Farmers of America.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Granger Smith/Country
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Stuffed chicken
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My speed.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I just get ready to play the game.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Becoming a heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician, because I like a different challenge every single day.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Donald Trump, because he is a great President.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My father, my uncles and my older cousins, because they have told me and taught me things that I will use for my whole life.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cleveland Browns
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Anywhere, but Ohio.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Ag, because it has a lot of hands on stuff.