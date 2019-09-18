Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Country and rap
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: My mom’s meatloaf and mashed potatoes
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My technique and knowledge for the game.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Interception in seventh grade as a defensive tackle. Being out there on Friday night with my guys. Beat Coach McDanel’s team in the pee-wee football championship game.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I listen to music and pray.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Our whole senior class.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Hanging out with my friends, play video games and hunting and fishing.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Police officer, because my whole family are first responders.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Juju Smith-Schuster, because he seems like a funny guy to be around and he plays for the Steelers.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My family, because even though they are hard on me, I know it’s because they want me to be a better person.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Walking around with my friends.
Q: Nickname?
A: Special K, because our resource officer has always called me that.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: I love college football, but don’t have a favorite team.
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Pittsburgh Steelers
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Scooby-Doo
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Call of Duty Franchise
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Django Unchained
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Cheesecake Factory
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My car, because I love driving it and I’m so grateful that my parents gave it to me.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: A police officer, because being a police officer has always been interesting and because my dad was a police officer.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Hawaii, just because it would be fun to hang out with my friends there.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History, because I always thought it was interesting to learn about our past.