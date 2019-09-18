Kade Kirkpatrick
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Country and rap

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: My mom’s meatloaf and mashed potatoes

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My technique and knowledge for the game.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Interception in seventh grade as a defensive tackle. Being out there on Friday night with my guys. Beat Coach McDanel’s team in the pee-wee football championship game.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I listen to music and pray.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Our whole senior class.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Hanging out with my friends, play video games and hunting and fishing.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Police officer, because my whole family are first responders.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Juju Smith-Schuster, because he seems like a funny guy to be around and he plays for the Steelers.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My family, because even though they are hard on me, I know it’s because they want me to be a better person.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Walking around with my friends.

Q: Nickname?

A: Special K, because our resource officer has always called me that.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: I love college football, but don’t have a favorite team.

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Pittsburgh Steelers

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Scooby-Doo

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Call of Duty Franchise

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Django Unchained

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Cheesecake Factory

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My car, because I love driving it and I’m so grateful that my parents gave it to me.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: A police officer, because being a police officer has always been interesting and because my dad was a police officer.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Hawaii, just because it would be fun to hang out with my friends there.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History, because I always thought it was interesting to learn about our past.

