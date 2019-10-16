Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and wrestle.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Jon Pardi
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Sauerkraut
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My size being 6-4 and 290 pounds, but still being fast for a lineman.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Being a team captain.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I just get ready to play.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Coach Weber
Q: Hobbies?
A: I just like to hang out with my friends.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I’d like to take over the farm after college.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: President Donald Trump
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents, because they’ve always pushed me to be the best I can be in everything.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Eating the different kinds of food.
Q: Nickname?
A: Big Luke
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Green Bay Packers
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Scooby-Doo
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Call of Duty
Q: Favorite movie?
A: The Outlaw Josey Wales
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Zamanelli’s
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My car, because of all the good times I’d had in it.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: I don’t have one.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Germany, to look at all the World War II museums.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History, because I’m pretty good at it.