Lucas Breniser
Buy Now

Lucas Breniser

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and wrestle.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Jon Pardi

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Sauerkraut

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My size being 6-4 and 290 pounds, but still being fast for a lineman.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Being a team captain.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I just get ready to play.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Coach Weber

Q: Hobbies?

A: I just like to hang out with my friends.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I’d like to take over the farm after college.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: President Donald Trump

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My parents, because they’ve always pushed me to be the best I can be in everything.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Eating the different kinds of food.

Q: Nickname?

A: Big Luke

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Green Bay Packers

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Scooby-Doo

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Call of Duty

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Outlaw Josey Wales

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Zamanelli’s

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My car, because of all the good times I’d had in it.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: I don’t have one.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Germany, to look at all the World War II museums.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History, because I’m pretty good at it.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments