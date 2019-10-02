Michael Struckman
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I’m in football and track.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Alan Jackson

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Tacos

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: I’d have to say my mental approach to the game.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Earned the Heart of a Viking Award during my junior year.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I like to listen to music and watch film.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: For sure I do.

Q: Hobbies?

A: I love to work, in general. I used to go to football in the morning and then go bail hay the rest of the day.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I’d like to go into the military and be an Army Ranger.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Lebron James, because of his work ethic and passion for the game.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: Probably my Uncle Ed, because he’s always been there for me and supported me with all of my decisions.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Hang out with friends and eat food.

Q: Nickname?

A: Struckman and Taco Jr., my dad is Taco.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Los Angeles Chargers

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Family Guy

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Rainbow Six Siege

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Napoleon Dynamite

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Roosters

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: A truck my grandfather gave me before he passed — a 1984 Ford F150.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Boxer, because I’m gritty like that.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Hawaii, just to relax and surf.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because it makes sense and is easy.

