Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I’m in football and track.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Alan Jackson
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Tacos
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: I’d have to say my mental approach to the game.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Earned the Heart of a Viking Award during my junior year.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I like to listen to music and watch film.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: For sure I do.
Q: Hobbies?
A: I love to work, in general. I used to go to football in the morning and then go bail hay the rest of the day.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I’d like to go into the military and be an Army Ranger.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Lebron James, because of his work ethic and passion for the game.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: Probably my Uncle Ed, because he’s always been there for me and supported me with all of my decisions.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Hang out with friends and eat food.
Q: Nickname?
A: Struckman and Taco Jr., my dad is Taco.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Los Angeles Chargers
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Family Guy
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Rainbow Six Siege
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Napoleon Dynamite
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Roosters
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: A truck my grandfather gave me before he passed — a 1984 Ford F150.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Boxer, because I’m gritty like that.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Hawaii, just to relax and surf.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because it makes sense and is easy.