Riely Weiss
Buy Now

Riely Weiss

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and basketball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: NBA Youngboy

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Meatloaf

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My speed, ability, IQ and confidence in myself.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Hitting the game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer against Fairfield Union.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: No, I just get ready to ball out.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: I do.

Q: Hobbies?

A: Video games and shoes. I have like 40 pairs of shoes.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: NFL player, because I’m good at football.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Kyrie Irving, because he believes the Earth is flat, too.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My grandpa, because he always has my back.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Eating food

Q: Nickname?

A: Weissy, Coach Weber gave it to me.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cleveland Browns

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Zeke and Luther

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Call of Duty Black Ops 2

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Chasing Mavericks

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Golden Corral

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: Not a possession, but I really love my girlfriend.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: A ninja, because I feel like I could be a real life ninja.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Paris, because it’s romantic.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Botany, because Clayton Knox is in that class, too.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments