Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and basketball.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: NBA Youngboy
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Meatloaf
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My speed, ability, IQ and confidence in myself.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Hitting the game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer against Fairfield Union.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: No, I just get ready to ball out.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: I do.
Q: Hobbies?
A: Video games and shoes. I have like 40 pairs of shoes.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: NFL player, because I’m good at football.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Kyrie Irving, because he believes the Earth is flat, too.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My grandpa, because he always has my back.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Eating food
Q: Nickname?
A: Weissy, Coach Weber gave it to me.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cleveland Browns
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Zeke and Luther
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Call of Duty Black Ops 2
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Chasing Mavericks
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Golden Corral
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: Not a possession, but I really love my girlfriend.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: A ninja, because I feel like I could be a real life ninja.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Paris, because it’s romantic.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Botany, because Clayton Knox is in that class, too.