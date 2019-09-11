Tristan McDanel
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football, run track and I’m in the National Honor Society.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: I like listening to 80’s music.

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: I like lasagna.

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My leadership ability and putting the team first.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: I was first-team Pickaway County, Mid-State League Buckeye Division, Central District and special mention All-Ohio.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I pray on the sideline with my center, Kade Kirkpatrick.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Lucas Breniser

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to fish.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I want to own a gym, because I love lifting and the lifting community.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: The Rock, because he build himself from the ground up.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My father, because he’s always been there for me and pushes me to be my best.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: I enjoy eating the fried food and walking around with my friends.

Q: Nickname?

A: T-Money or T

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Pittsburgh Steelers

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Tom and Jerry

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Madden

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Remember the Titans

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Chipotle

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My car, because it was my great grandma’s.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Storm Shadow from G.I. Joes.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Hawaii, I would like to just relax on the beach.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: I like health science.

