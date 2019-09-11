Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football, run track and I’m in the National Honor Society.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: I like listening to 80’s music.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: I like lasagna.
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My leadership ability and putting the team first.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: I was first-team Pickaway County, Mid-State League Buckeye Division, Central District and special mention All-Ohio.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I pray on the sideline with my center, Kade Kirkpatrick.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Lucas Breniser
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to fish.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I want to own a gym, because I love lifting and the lifting community.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: The Rock, because he build himself from the ground up.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My father, because he’s always been there for me and pushes me to be my best.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: I enjoy eating the fried food and walking around with my friends.
Q: Nickname?
A: T-Money or T
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Pittsburgh Steelers
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Tom and Jerry
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Madden
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Remember the Titans
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Chipotle
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My car, because it was my great grandma’s.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Storm Shadow from G.I. Joes.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Hawaii, I would like to just relax on the beach.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: I like health science.