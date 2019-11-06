Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and I’m also a member of the National Honor Society.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: I like rock/metal.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Quesadillas
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: I would say I’m fairly fast and agile, but I think my mental approach helps me out the most.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: I remember getting my first varsity play during my sophomore year.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I like to find a quiet spot and get my mind right for the game.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Kade Kirkpatrick
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to go fishing.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I am currently undecided, but I’d like to go into something related with computers, maybe cybersecurity.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: I would like to talk to President Teddy Roosevelt and do a lot of outdoor things with him.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents, because they’ve always wanted to get the best out of me and have taught me to work hard.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Going to play some of the games.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Don’t have one.
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Red Dead Redemption II
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Avengers Endgame
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Texas Roadhouse
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, because it was my first vehicle, my parents gave it to me and it has a lot of sentimental value.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Darth Vader, because I got to wear a cape.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Alaska, to live in a cabin for awhile. I’d probably go fish or shoot a bow a lot.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Science, because it’s really fun to learn about the way the world around us works.