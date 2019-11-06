Wyatt Thompson
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and I’m also a member of the National Honor Society.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: I like rock/metal.

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Quesadillas

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: I would say I’m fairly fast and agile, but I think my mental approach helps me out the most.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: I remember getting my first varsity play during my sophomore year.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I like to find a quiet spot and get my mind right for the game.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Kade Kirkpatrick

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to go fishing.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I am currently undecided, but I’d like to go into something related with computers, maybe cybersecurity.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: I would like to talk to President Teddy Roosevelt and do a lot of outdoor things with him.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My parents, because they’ve always wanted to get the best out of me and have taught me to work hard.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Going to play some of the games.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Don’t have one.

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Red Dead Redemption II

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Avengers Endgame

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Texas Roadhouse

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, because it was my first vehicle, my parents gave it to me and it has a lot of sentimental value.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Darth Vader, because I got to wear a cape.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Alaska, to live in a cabin for awhile. I’d probably go fish or shoot a bow a lot.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Science, because it’s really fun to learn about the way the world around us works.

