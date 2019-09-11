Chase Feirl
Buy Now

Chase Feirl

Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and wrestle.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Tyler Childers

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: I really love fried chicken.

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: I feel like I have a very good football IQ and can push through adversity.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Every game is an amazing memory.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: No, I just get ready to play.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Josey Kelly

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to go fishing. One time I caught a six-pound smallmouth bass.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I want to be a diesel mechanic. There is a lot of money there and I like the profession.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Dale Earnhardt Jr., because he was an awesome race car driver.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My dad, because he would always make sure my family was happy no matter what.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: I like to eat the different kinds of food.

Q: Nickname?

A: Feirl, some people like to call me by my last name.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Pittsburgh Steelers

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Minecraft

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Fury

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Raising Cane’s

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: Probably my dad’s guns. It’s cool to hold them knowing he used them.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: I dressed up as Dale Jr.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Probably Tennessee, because I used to live there and enjoyed Gatlinburg and the woods.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Diesel Mechanic class, because I get to work on trucks.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments