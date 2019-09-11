Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and wrestle.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Tyler Childers
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: I really love fried chicken.
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: I feel like I have a very good football IQ and can push through adversity.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Every game is an amazing memory.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: No, I just get ready to play.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Josey Kelly
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to go fishing. One time I caught a six-pound smallmouth bass.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I want to be a diesel mechanic. There is a lot of money there and I like the profession.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Dale Earnhardt Jr., because he was an awesome race car driver.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My dad, because he would always make sure my family was happy no matter what.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: I like to eat the different kinds of food.
Q: Nickname?
A: Feirl, some people like to call me by my last name.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Pittsburgh Steelers
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Minecraft
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Fury
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Raising Cane’s
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: Probably my dad’s guns. It’s cool to hold them knowing he used them.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: I dressed up as Dale Jr.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Probably Tennessee, because I used to live there and enjoyed Gatlinburg and the woods.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Diesel Mechanic class, because I get to work on trucks.