Hayden Lemaster
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football, basketball and baseball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Hip-hop

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Chicken fried rice

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My speed and knowledge.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: I was second-team Scioto Valley Conference last year and I’d like to be first-team this year.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I just get focused on the game.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Jayden Hammond

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to hunt, fish and race dirt bikes.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Sports medicine, because I’d like to stay around sports.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Probably Hines Ward, because of all his accomplishments.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My dad, because he always pushes me no matter what.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Eating the elephant ears.

Q: Nickname?

A: Hammer

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Pittsburgh Steelers

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: SpongeBob Squarepants

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Modern Warfare 3

Q: Favorite movie?

A: American Sniper

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Chick-fil-A

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: A shotgun my great grandpa passed down to me, because I killed a lot of wild game with it.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: A clown, because I watched people run away from me.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Hawaii, just to see the volcanoes.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because everyone thinks I’m a genius.

