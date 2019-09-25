Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football, basketball and baseball.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Hip-hop
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Chicken fried rice
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My speed and knowledge.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: I was second-team Scioto Valley Conference last year and I’d like to be first-team this year.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I just get focused on the game.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Jayden Hammond
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to hunt, fish and race dirt bikes.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Sports medicine, because I’d like to stay around sports.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Probably Hines Ward, because of all his accomplishments.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My dad, because he always pushes me no matter what.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Eating the elephant ears.
Q: Nickname?
A: Hammer
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Pittsburgh Steelers
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: SpongeBob Squarepants
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Modern Warfare 3
Q: Favorite movie?
A: American Sniper
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Chick-fil-A
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: A shotgun my great grandpa passed down to me, because I killed a lot of wild game with it.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: A clown, because I watched people run away from me.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Hawaii, just to see the volcanoes.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because everyone thinks I’m a genius.