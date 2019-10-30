Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and wrestle.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: As I Lay Dying
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Chicken Alfredo
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My mental approach and strength.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Cutting from 170 to 152 pounds.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: Just get ready to play.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Josey Kelley
Q: Hobbies?
A: Fishing, the biggest fish I have caught is 20 pounds.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Military, because I want to serve my country.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Seth Rogen, because I want to hear his laugh in person.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My coaches
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Hanging out with friends.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Iowa Hawkeyes
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: None
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Ed, Edd and Eddy
Q: Favorite video game?
A: League of Legends
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Saving Private Ryan
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Five Guys
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Japan, because it’s breathtaking.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Science, because it is fun.