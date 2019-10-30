Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and wrestle.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: As I Lay Dying

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Chicken Alfredo

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My mental approach and strength.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Cutting from 170 to 152 pounds.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: Just get ready to play.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Josey Kelley

Q: Hobbies?

A: Fishing, the biggest fish I have caught is 20 pounds.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Military, because I want to serve my country.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Seth Rogen, because I want to hear his laugh in person.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My coaches

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Hanging out with friends.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Iowa Hawkeyes

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: None

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Ed, Edd and Eddy

Q: Favorite video game?

A: League of Legends

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Saving Private Ryan

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Five Guys

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Japan, because it’s breathtaking.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Science, because it is fun.

sports@circlevilleherald.com

