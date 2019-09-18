Jayden Hammond
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and baseball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Luke Combs

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: I enjoy eating meatloaf.

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My combination of size and athletic ability.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Honorable mention all-state for football.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I drink pickle juice.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Me

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to go hunting and fishing.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I’d like to become a Physician Assistant. They can make a good living.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Luke Combs, because he’s a good singer.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My parents, because they have guided me through life.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: I like to eat the different kinds of food.

Q: Nickname?

A: Hambone, but I can’t tell you the reason.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cleveland Browns

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Lilo and Stitch

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Minecraft

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Step Brothers

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Sunny’s BBQ

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My car, because it gets me places.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: I dressed up as a zombie.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Alaska, to go hunting and fishing.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Science, because I like to do the labs.

