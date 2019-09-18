Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and baseball.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Luke Combs
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: I enjoy eating meatloaf.
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My combination of size and athletic ability.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Honorable mention all-state for football.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I drink pickle juice.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Me
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to go hunting and fishing.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I’d like to become a Physician Assistant. They can make a good living.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Luke Combs, because he’s a good singer.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My parents, because they have guided me through life.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: I like to eat the different kinds of food.
Q: Nickname?
A: Hambone, but I can’t tell you the reason.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cleveland Browns
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Lilo and Stitch
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Minecraft
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Step Brothers
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Sunny’s BBQ
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My car, because it gets me places.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: I dressed up as a zombie.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Alaska, to go hunting and fishing.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Science, because I like to do the labs.