Lucas List
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football, wrestling and baseball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Rap

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Steak with a couple of good sides.

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: I’d have to say my speed.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Qualifying for the district wrestling tournament as a freshman and sophomore.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: This is my first year playing, so I’ll have to develop some.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Coach Smith

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to play video games.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I’d like to go into a culinary career, because who doesn’t like food?

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Lil Wayne

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: Probably my brother just because I look up to him even though my parents raised me.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Sitting down after you are done walking around.

Q: Nickname?

A: Spook and IDK

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Dallas Cowboys

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Tom and Jerry

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Black Ops 4

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Interstellar

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Japanese Steakhouse

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My car, because I just bought it.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Spiderman, it was pretty awesome.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Cancun, just because.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History, because I like learning about previous mistakes.

