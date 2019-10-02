Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football, wrestling and baseball.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Rap
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Steak with a couple of good sides.
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: I’d have to say my speed.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Qualifying for the district wrestling tournament as a freshman and sophomore.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: This is my first year playing, so I’ll have to develop some.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Coach Smith
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to play video games.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I’d like to go into a culinary career, because who doesn’t like food?
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Lil Wayne
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: Probably my brother just because I look up to him even though my parents raised me.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Sitting down after you are done walking around.
Q: Nickname?
A: Spook and IDK
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Dallas Cowboys
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Tom and Jerry
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Black Ops 4
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Interstellar
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Japanese Steakhouse
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My car, because I just bought it.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Spiderman, it was pretty awesome.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Cancun, just because.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History, because I like learning about previous mistakes.