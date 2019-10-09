Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Hank Williams Jr.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Lasagna
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: I am an aggressive football player.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Leading tackler on our football team.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: To have a moment of silence to think why I play the game.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Jayden Hammond
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to fish.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I’d like to work a profession, so I can be outside because that’s what I like to do.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Mike Tyson, because I love boxing.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My dad, because I hate to tell him that I lost.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Going to eat fried cheese.
Q: Nickname?
A: T-rev
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Cincinnati Bengals
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Madden 20
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Stepbrothers
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Sumburger
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: My car, because it was my dad’s.
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: Spiderman, because he’s the best superhero.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: I’d like to go to the ocean, because I’ve never seen it.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Fitness, get to workout.