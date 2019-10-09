Trevor Sharon
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Hank Williams Jr.

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Lasagna

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: I am an aggressive football player.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Leading tackler on our football team.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: To have a moment of silence to think why I play the game.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Jayden Hammond

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to fish.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I’d like to work a profession, so I can be outside because that’s what I like to do.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Mike Tyson, because I love boxing.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My dad, because I hate to tell him that I lost.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Going to eat fried cheese.

Q: Nickname?

A: T-rev

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Cincinnati Bengals

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Madden 20

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Stepbrothers

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Sumburger

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: My car, because it was my dad’s.

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: Spiderman, because he’s the best superhero.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: I’d like to go to the ocean, because I’ve never seen it.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Fitness, get to workout.

