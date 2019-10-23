Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: I play football and wrestle.

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Hip-hop

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Steak

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My strength.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Making varsity.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: I like to listen to music.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Josey Kelly

Q: Hobbies?

A: I like to hunt and I once shot an eight-point buck.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: I want to be a police officer.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Eminem, because he’s a really good rapper.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My friends, they are always here for me.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: Eating the food.

Q: Nickname?

A: Sqwilly

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Ohio State

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: Denver Broncos

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Spongebob

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Rainbow Six: Siege

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Jurassic Park

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Olive Garden

Q: What is your most valuable possession?

A: Not a possession, but I value my family and friends.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: California and then I would buy a condo.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math, because it comes easy for me.

