Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: I play football and wrestle.
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Hip-hop
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Steak
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My strength.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Making varsity.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: I like to listen to music.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Josey Kelly
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to hunt and I once shot an eight-point buck.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: I want to be a police officer.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Eminem, because he’s a really good rapper.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My friends, they are always here for me.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: Eating the food.
Q: Nickname?
A: Sqwilly
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Ohio State
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: Denver Broncos
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Spongebob
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Rainbow Six: Siege
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Jurassic Park
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Olive Garden
Q: What is your most valuable possession?
A: Not a possession, but I value my family and friends.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: California and then I would buy a condo.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math, because it comes easy for me.