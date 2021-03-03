}ALBANY — In a weekend filled with tournament wrestling, seven Westfall Mustangs are headed to districts after competing in the Division III Sectional Tournament held at Alexander High School last weekend.
Starting out the day at 106 pounds, Mustang’s Anthony Hoty would pin his way to the finals defeating one opponent in the second and one in the third period. Hoty would wrestle Zane Pickerrell of Zane Trace for the finals but the Mustang would fall to a 4-1 decision at the end of the match.
Similarly, at 113 pounds, Christian Furniss would see two byes before competing against Jared Truax of Alexander — defeating him in a 6-3 decision. The Mustang would go against Alex Riddle of Adena who defeated the number two seed in a 6-4 decision, placing Furniss in second.
Further, at the 152-pound weight class, Bryce Wickline would also pin his way to the finals; all occurring in the first periods. The Mustang would face Haden Offenberger of Waterford but would lose by pin in the third period. Wickline finished the day in second place.
Next at 160 pounds, Thomas Martin also would see the finals — pinning one challenger and winning by decision to another. However, the Mustang would end the day in second place after getting pinned in the first period by Adena’s Isaac Gray.
At 170 pounds, Wyatt Cooper would see success in his first two matches of the day. Facing Dalton Crabtree of Ironton, the Mustang would lose in a 10-7 decision. Wrestling back for third place, Cooper would win one match before facing Jayden Evans of Eastern High School. Going the distance, Cooper would defeat his challenger, winning third place after a 5-1 decision.
At 182 pounds, Glenn Keeton III would get to the semifinals, but would fall to Matt Davis of Ironton. Keeton III would wrestle back for third place, winning one match by pin along the way. The Mustang would end the day in fourth after being pinned by Jack Hillyer of Alexander.
At 195 pounds, Starr Kelly would take his day of competition to the finals, defeating Ryan Jeffers of South Point by a first period pin along the way. Kelly would pin his final’s opponent, Beau Blankenship of Paint Valley, in the second period — cementing the Mustang in first place.
The seven Braves are set to compete in the Division III district tournament this weekend at Coshocton High School.