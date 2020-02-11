Amanda-Clearcreek erupted for 42 second half points on Tuesday to erase a halftime deficit and defeat host Liberty Union 65-61 in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game.
The Aces took an early 19-12, led by Jayse Miller draining four three-pointers and Peyton Madison scoring the other seven points.
Amanda-Clearcreek went ice cold in the second quarter. The Aces were held to just a pair of field goals as Liberty Union put together a 21-4 run to take a 33-23 lead into halftime.
The Aces shaved four points off their halftime deficit with a 21-point third quarter, paced by Madison scoring nine points and Jeff Bolin adding four.
Amanda-Clearcreek closed the evening on a 21-11 run, powered by nine points from Jesse Connell, six courtesy of Madison and Lane Stevens adding four points to complete the rally.
Madison led all scorers with 24 points, Miller tallied 17, Connell scored nine and Stevens added seven.
Jacob Denny scored 16 points and Jared Ison added 12 for the Lions (7-14, 2-11).
The Aces (12-8, 6-7) close the regular-season on Friday when they host Circleville.
Hamilton Township 56,
Teays Valley 49
Teays Valley had difficulty stopping the supporting case of visiting Hamilton Township on Tuesday in a 56-49 MSL-Buckeye loss.
“It was our senior night (Adam Benschoter, Trey Purdon, Cody Kennedy, Cole Sauerbrun, Riely Weiss and Clayton Knox) and it was a tough night after everything our seniors and senior parents have done for our program this season,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “Hopefully we can finish the week out strong and go into the tournament.”
The Vikings jumped out to an early 12-6 lead, but the Rangers controlled the next two quarters by a 33-22 margin.
Benschoter had 11 points, Weiss tallied nine, and Purdon and Garrett Meddock added six apiece for the Vikings.
Marquis Moore dropped in a game-high 21 points for the Rangers (9-12, 5-8).
The Vikings (8-12, 6-7) travel to Fairfield Union on Friday for a league game. Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll are tied for first in the league with one game remaining after Bloom-Carroll’s 52-49 overtime win last night.