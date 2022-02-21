COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting and No. 18 Ohio State cruised to a 59-42 win over Wisconsin on Sunday.

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 12 points and Tanaya Beacham added 10 points for the Buckeyes, who outscored Wisconsin 35-14 in the middle two quarters.

Ohio State (20-5, 12-4 Big Ten Conference) was 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter with five of its 11 turnovers to finish with its second-lowest offensive output of the season. However, the Buckeyes held the Badgers to their lowest output and worst shooting game (30%).

Krystyna Ellew and Julie Pospisilova scored 11 points each for Wisconsin (7-19, 4-12) and Katie Nelson had 10. Nelson played all 40 minutes for the third-straight game and eighth time this season.

The Badgers set a school record with 14 3-pointers on 24 attempts in their last game. This time they were 6 of 17 on 3s (34.3%) and 9 of 33 inside the arc (27%).

Sheldon had 10 points in the first quarter when the Buckeyes took a 16-15 lead and had a three-point play in a 9-0 run to open the second quarter. It was 32-22 at the half and Ohio State scored the first 14 points of the third quarter, six by Sheldon and six by Mikulasikova, to break it open.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments