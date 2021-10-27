THORNVILLE – The top-seeded Lady Generals are headed to the Division II Southeast District Finals after sweeping #5 Circleville on October 26.
Sheridan won 25-13, 25-18, and 25-19.
“I was proud of [the girls],” Sheridan Head Coach Mandy Fox said. “We made some errors that playing against a stronger team we can’t make. But tonight, was the first night I felt confident in every single hitter in the front line. Every time somebody rotated in, I felt confident in their ability to attack the ball.”
The hosts raced out to an early 7-0 lead in the first behind the strong serve of Nora Saffell. The early deficit forced Lady Tiger Head Coach Danielle Perkins to call timeout. A Faith Stinson kill made it 9-2, and Sheridan would go on a 6-2 run forcing Perkins to call another timeout down 15-4.
Circleville would get as far as 13 points in the first set as Sheridan closed it out 25-13.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 5-2 lead early in the second set with Morgan Blakeman leading the way. A double hit allowed the Lady Generals to tie it at five, and both squads would go back and forth as Circleville was matching almost every point.
“We faced a lot of adversity this season with kids being in quarantine and things like that,” Perkins said. “We always know coming to Sheridan they’re going to be a really tough team to play, so I was proud of the girls for sticking together and continuing to fight back the entire time.”
At 16-16 in the second, Sheridan was able to pull away and kickstart a 9-2 run to take the second set 25-18 and a 2-0 match lead.
“I told them don’t get comfortable,” Fox said. “It happened a little bit, but don’t get comfortable because they’re going to continue to fight.”
Not to be fazed, however, Circleville again took an early lead. A Faith Stinson kill gave the hosts the lead at 3-2.
Down 11-8, the Lady Tigers started a 6-1 run that gave them a 14-12 lead. A couple back and forth points saw both teams tied at 16, Sheridan started the closing 8-3 run that saw them clinch the third set 25-19 and the match 3-0.
“We have to respond every play,” Perkins said. “At times we did a good job, but we let them do to many things before we were able to respond.”
The Lady Generals were led by Jamisyn Stinson, who had 11 kills, 26 digs and was 10-of-11 from the service line. Alexis Bradley notched two kills, ten digs and 28 assists in the win and Bailey Beckstedt had 13 digs, one ace and a 100 percent service rate.
Blakeman led the Lady Tigers with three assists, ten digs and 13 kills. Maggie Gibson had four digs and 11 assists on the evening.
#1 Sheridan will now face #2 Vinton County for the District Championship on Saturday, October 30 at 11:00 AM.
“I think just executing when we have the ball,” Fox said when asked about what needs to improve before the district finals. “We can’t let them get the ball and execute on us, we have to capitalize every time we have the ball and finish it…so that’s what I’m going to take from tonight.”
Kienan O'Doherty is the Sports Editor for The Perry County Tribune