CHILLICOTHE — A combination of three turnovers and being unable to stop Unioto’s Jamarcus Carroll and Isaac Little proved to be a lethal combination for Westfall on Friday in a 42-21 Scioto Valley Conference loss to the host Shermans.
Unioto, which extended its winning streak over Westfall to seven-straight games, rushed for 391 yards, averaged 8.5 yards per carry and scored five of its six touchdowns on the ground.
Jamarcus Carroll rushed for 160 of those yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns and quarterback Isaac Little added 121 yards on 16 totes and two touchdowns.
“It wasn’t a secret what Unioto was going to do, but we have to wrap-up and tackle better than we did,” Westfall coach Brad Smith said. “They had a lot of yards after first contact.”
The night actually started out on a pair of positive notes for the Mustangs.
Westfall forced a turnover on downs to open the game when Unioto drove down to the Mustangs’ 11-yard line.
The Mustangs opened up the second quarter with Marcus Whaley connecting with Hayden Lemaster on a crossing route that went 40 yards down to the Unioto one-yard line on third-and-12. Trent Davis took it in from there two plays later to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.
Unioto had a quick answer when Carroll took a sweep around left end from 19 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.
Clayton Arrowood ended the Mustangs’ ensuing possession with an interception to set the Shermans up on the Mustangs’ 25-yard line. Carroll scored three plays later on a four-yard run to give the Shermans the lead for good at 14-7.
“We had three turnovers and also had a quick kick blocked,” Smith said. “Those gave Unioto three short fields, which they scored on, and also ended one of our drives. That was a big difference in the game.
“When you want to swing higher than people think we are on the totem pole, you have to take care of the football and we didn’t do that.”
Unioto scored on its next possession on a 34-yard strike from Little to Byrd Green to make it 21-7.
The Mustangs drove down to Unioto’s 20-yard line in their two-minute offense, but turned the ball over on downs.
Westfall opened the second half by converting a fourth-and-12 when Whaley scrambled to his right and found Lemaster for a 36-yard touchdown pass.
Unioto answered right back on a 70-yard drive that took just five plays, capped by a 13-yard keeper from Little to make it 28-14.
Little scored again, this time on a 20-yard run, to extend the lead to 35-14.
Westfall tried to stay in the game and drove down to Unioto’s 27-yard line, but an interception ended the drive.
The Shermans went ahead 42-14 when Carroll cashed a fumble in on a 29-yard touchdown run just two plays later.
Westfall closed out scoring with a two-yard touchdown run by Whaley.
The Shermans outgained the Mustangs 463-329.
Whaley completed 11 of 24 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, with Lemaster catching six of those passes for 140 yards. Davis rushed for 111 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown, and Whaley added 56 yards rushing, all in the second half, and a score.
“We did a nice job of moving the football, especially through the air, but we weren’t efficient enough and had too many turnovers,” Smith said. “We also struggled at blitz recognition and picking up the blitz.”
Both teams hit the road to conclude the season next week, as the Mustangs (4-5, 2-4) tangle with Paint Valley (7-2, 5-1) and the Shermans (5-4, 3-3) battle Huntington (1-8, 0-6).
“Our seniors have 168 hours left in their high school career and we want to do everything possible to send them out successfully next week,” Smith said.