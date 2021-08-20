CHILLICOTHE — The Westfall Lady Mustangs took on the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers and the Gallia Academy Blue Angels in a tri-match at the Chillicothe Country Club. The Lady Mustangs topped the competition Wednesday night with one of its own being named the match’s top golfer.
Westfall’s Maddi Shoults claimed another medal after tallying a low of 36 in the team’s 180 total score. Contributing to the was were Emily Cook (46), Paige Weiss (48) and Marianna Packer (50).
The Blue Angels finished in second place with a 191-team score and the Lady Cavaliers tallied 220 finishing in third place Wednesday.
NEXT
The Westfall Lady Mustangs are scheduled to compete against Piketon Monday, Aug. 23, starting at 4:30 p.m. in Williamsport.