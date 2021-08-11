WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall Lady Mustangs claimed the top spot in their own girls’ invitational Monday afternoon with Maddi Shoults taking another medal, her second on the season.
For Westfall, the team combined for a low of 157 taking first place over Gallia Academy (175). Westfall senior Shoults came out as the Lady Mustangs’ top competitor scoring a team-low 35 earning her second medal this season. She was accompanied by Paige Weiss (40), Emily Cook (40) and Maddie Cook (42) in the team’s invitational win.
The Warren High School’s Lady Warriors took the third spot with a team score of 177 tying with the Miami Trace High School’s Lady Panthers.
The Circleville Lady Tigers took the fifth spot combining for 186 with the Lady Braves following behind in seventh with 213. Logan Elm’s Ellie Kidd shot a team low 50 with the rest of her squad — Kelsey Whittington (51), Addison Lester (54), Mallory Stevens (58), McKenna Pack (58), Rain Hoops (78) and Karlie Gray (75) — combining for 213.
The Logan High School Lady Chieftains landed in last combining for 227 in Westfall’s Invitational.
For Lady Mustang Shoults, he second medalist award comes after stroking 67 at Pumpkin Vine Golf Course located in Fairfield County.