COMMERCIAL POINT — It's an old adage that reputation precedes you when meeting a new acquaintance for the first time.
And that was the case last August when Brooke DeVolld and Maddi Shoults played a nine-hole round at Crown Hill Golf Club.
"We had heard a lot about each other before we played last year, so I think we viewed it as starting a little bit of a rivalry because we were anxious to play each other," DeVolld said. "I heard a lot about Maddi and how good she is and I'm sure the same was true for Maddi hearing people talk about me."
What started as a rivalry instead budded into a friendship during this past spring when DeVolld and Shoults played together as a tandem on the blue team in the Ohio Junior Ryder Cup at the Avalon Lakes Country Club.
DeVolld and Shoults faced Crooksville's Mia Hammond and Tallmadge's Lizzie Bickar in the 12th match of the tournament and defeated the tandem by four through 15 holes.
"It was really fun to play with Brooke during the Junior Ryder Cup and we worked really well together," Shoults said. "We won our match, which was nice, but the biggest part of the tournament was how much we enjoyed talking with each other and the love we both have for golf.
"We continued to talk a lot during the summer and that's carried into the season, including when we play each other."
DeVolld discussed the teamwork Shoults and her developed during the Junior Ryder Cup.
"We really communicated well and had a good plan to use our strengths to win the match," she said. "Maddi would hit the par three and I would hit the par four. Maddi was hitting her irons better than I was, so she'd also hit those.
"We really enjoyed working together and talking about golf and other things that it just kinda took off from there."
DeVolld, now a senior at Teays Valley, and Shoults, who is in her sophomore year at Westfall, have played three times against each other so far this season with two more matches scheduled for later this month.
Shoults won the first two meetings at Locust Hills and Crown Hill, including shooting an astounding six-under-par 30 at Locust Hills over nine holes with DeVolld following with a solid one-under-par 35.
The duo then tied for medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 38 when the two Pickaway County schools met for a dual match late last month at Foxfire Golf Club.
"When we play, you always want to go out there and win but we don't consider it some big rivalry where we get worked up," DeVolld said. "We have fun competing against each other and being out on the golf course together."
Both DeVolld and Shoults advanced to district tournament competition last season and have worked relentlessly, playing hundreds of holes during the summer, to try and build off that experience.
DeVolld qualified for the ultra-competitive Division I Central District tournament field for the first time in her high school career.
"My driver has always been a comfort to me, but I can use it more on some courses than others with the way they're set up," DeVolld said. "I've worked a lot on my game on the green, along with some other things, like my mental approach and being calm.
"That's one thing with being around Maddi and seeing the progress she's made with her game on the green. It makes me want to get a new putter."
Shoults finished as the Division II Southeast District runner-up last season, falling a spot short of qualifying for the state tournament. Her goal this season is to be golfing at The Ohio State University in mid-October.
"Learning from last season and the work I put in over the summer has hopefully paved the way for me," Shoults said. "I'm a much better player than I was last year, not only in my game but especially with my mental approach.
"I'm much more relaxed than I was last year if I hit a bad shot. My dad tells me if I hit a bad shot, it's about moving on to the next shot or the next hole and I try to live by that when I'm playing."
Shoults, who is ranked as the fourth best golfer in the state for the Class of 2022 by junior golf scoreboard, also discussed her confidence in the driver and how she's worked on improving her short game.
"My driver, that's always there for me and gives me a good start," she said. "My putting and overall approach on the green has come a long way to where I am saving a number of strokes from what I used to shoot."
DeVolld and Shoults are looking forward to their final two meetings on the links this season before the start of the tournament.
"It'll be nice to golf together a couple of times before the tournament and then we both want to go on and play our best golf in the tournament and see what we can do," Shoults said.