Wednesday
Girls’ soccer
• Circleville defeated Fisher Catholic, 4-0. Goals were from Nilyn Cockerham (3) and Makya Cockerham (1). Makya had two assists, and Kylie Benson and Liv Wastier each had one. In the net, Kylie McCain had three saves.
The Lady Tigers improve to 10-4-1 overall and 3-4 in the MSL Buckeye. The Lady Tigers got the win on senior night, honoring Alaina Francis, Kilea Dupler, Kat Stanley, Shawna Stevenson, Kylie Evans, Benson, Morgan Sark and Wastier. This was clean sheet No. 8 on the season.
• Teays Valley vs Liberty Union was postponed due to weather.
• Amanda-Clearcreek took the 3-0 win over Logan Elm. All three A-C goals were from Emilee Stats.
Boys’ soccer
• Teays Valley tied Liberty Union, 0-0. In the net, Sauerbrun had two saves.
• Logan Elm and Amanda-Clearcreek tied, 1-1. Landon Long was the lone scorer for Logan Elm, with the assist from Tabish Sheikh. For Logan Elm, Braden Sabine had 11 saves in the net.
Thursday
Girls' soccer
• Teays Valley took the 8-0 win over Westland. Goals came from Aimee Watson (2), Mackenzie Robinette (2), Brooklyn Herbert (1), Brooke Jacob (1), Gabby Wehrlin (1) and Kassidy Lange (1). Assists were from Watson (1), Hannah Good (2) and Ella Jacob (1). In the net, Annaleigh Jett had two saves and Ele Suhayda had one.
• Logan Elm fell to Columbus School for Girls, 0-8.